 Bali on new Level 3 restrictions until Sunday

Image: Governor announces lifting of some restrictions. Credit: Pemprov Bali.

The Bali Provincial Government announced some changes to the PPKM restrictions yesterday as new Covid cases remain higher than ever.

The Governor of Bali issued the Circular Letter yesterday afternoon stating that Bali would be on Level 3 restrictions. Non-essential sectors can operate until 9pm and street lights remain on.

After taking into account the aspirations of the community, said a statement from the governor’s office, several concessions were announced for the essential and non-essential sectors.

The Non-Essential Sector can operate with 25% of employees working in offices or stores, prioritizing online transactions, implementing very strict health protocols, and are able to operate until 9pm

Eating/drinking activities at food stalls, restaurants, cafes, street vendors, and hawker stalls can operate implementing very strict health protocols, prioritizing delivery, until 9pm.

The street lights will not be turned off. The only in places where lights will be turned off are spots with potential crowds, for example, the City Park field, I Gusti Ngurah Made Agung Field, Puputan Margarana Field, and other tourism objects/destinations.

Meanwhile, yesterday it was reported there were 1,111 new confirmed Covid cases (880 people via local transmission, 226 domestic travelers and 5 foreigners) 658 people were healed and 23 patients died.