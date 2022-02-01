 Bali airport opens to international travelers February 4.

Image: Ngurah Rai International Airport 2019. Credit: ST.

While there has been a recent surge in Covid-19 cases (Omicron) in Indonesia, the government has decided to reopen the entrance to Bali for foreign travelers starting February 4, 2022.

The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, as well as the Coordinator for Handling PPKM for the Java and Bali Region, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said the reason for the opening of international entrances in Bali was to advance the Balinese economy.

“However, we will open it in stages and continue on,” he said at the PPKM press conference, Jakarta, Monday (31/1/2022).

The government has also cut quarantine from seven days to five days. Luhut added the regulation applies to those who travel with complete vaccines.

The cut was made because, according to the data, the latest variant of the virus will be seen within a period of about three days.

According to the minister, Bali will provide two options for foreign tourist quarantine, namely bubble quarantine at five hotels first, with 447 rooms, and six ships that have been certified CHSE by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf).

Despite opening international entrances in Bali, the government still reminds the public to adhere to health protocols, which are considered important to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Previously, Bali was opened to receive foreign tourists again in October 2021, through air and sea international entrances. However, in December, the presence of Delta and the emergence of the new Omicron variant made the government reverse the decision.

During that period there were zero international arrivals, which was obviously caused by the fact that there were zero direct international flights.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines have announced their flights to Bali will restart on Feb 16, 2022.