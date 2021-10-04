 Bali Airport opens to foreigners October 14

Image: An image from before Bali Airport closed in March 2020. Credit: ST.

The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan announced that Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport will reopen to international flights and travelers in the middle of this month. Luhut also reminded people that quarantine provisions and requirements must be applied.

“Ngurah Rai Airport will open internationally on October 14, 2021, as long as it fulfills the terms and conditions regarding quarantine, tests and the readiness of the task force,” Luhut said in an online press conference broadcast via the Presidential Secretariat YouTube, this afternoon, Monday (4/10).

Luhut emphasized that anyone arriving at Ngurah Rai Airport, after taking a flight from abroad, must be quarantined. Minimum quarantine period of 8 days.

“Every international arrival passenger must have proof of hotel booking for a minimum quarantine of 8 days,” Luhut was quoted in Detik.com as saying.

Luhut explained that the quarantine fee was charged to each individual. “At their own expense,” continued Luhut.

Luhut explained that Ngurah Rai Airport will open international flights from a number of countries. From South Korea to New Zealand.

“The countries that we will open to will consist of South Korea, China, Japan, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and also New Zealand,” said Luhut.

Meanwhile, the PPKM Level 3 in Bali has been extended for another two weeks until October 18.