 Bag snatching thief beaten unconscious on Jalan Kerobokan.

Image: The normally busy Jalan Kerobokan. Credit: Kura Kura Guide.

A young Indonesian man was beaten unconscious by a mob in Seminyak after attempting to steal a foreigner’s bag this morning, Friday, June 12, 2020.

The alleged theft began when German man, Kevin, a student living in Munggu, Mengwi went to visit his brother’s shop on Jalan Kerobokan Raya at around 10.30 this morning, Friday.



Police say the man was being followed by two local men on a motorbike, who pulled up alongside the German man’s car after he got out of the vehicle and entered the shop. After two minutes he came back out with his brother and saw the men allegedly in the act of stealing his bag with his laptop inside from the unlocked car.The brother chased the thieves and with help from nearby residents managed to stop one man, with the initials T.P., while the other man escaped.T.P. received a beating from the crowd and was tied up by rope and held until North Kuta police arrived on the scene.

Police detective Androyuan Elim told BaliPost that T.P. was taken directly to hospital to receive treatment and last heard, still remains unconscious.