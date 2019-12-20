 Badung to spend 7.97 trillion to complete southern outer ring road

Image: The outer ring road layout. Credit: Badung

Badung Regent, I Nyoman Giri Prasta, and the Head of the Public Works and Spatial Planning (PUPR) Board, IB Surya Suamba, presented the construction details of the new integrated utility network and southern outer ring road construction at the Government and Business Entities Joint Venture (KPBU) at the Foreign Investment Board (BKPM) Office in Jakarta on Wednesday.





The event was held to get feedback in order to improve the quality of pre-study review of the projects. The Head of PUPR Board, IB Surya Suamba, said that the southern outer ring road will have a total length of 31.3 km which will include two tunnels with a length of 3.5 km and 2.5 km. The road will also be completed with 1.6 km of bridges.

The project is stated to cost Rp 7.97 trillion (approx. US$570 million), started with a preliminary review of feasibility pre-study, which is targeted to be completed this month. There will be further feasabilty studies in 2020 and construction will begin in earnest in 2021. The road is targeted to be completed in the first semester of 2023.

“The person in charge of this project is the Badung Regent and he will using the KPBU project finance. The return investment of the project will be accommodated with a 15-year collaboration,” he explained to radarbali.com.

Meanwhile Badung Regent, I Nyoman Giri Prasta, said that Badung is the tourism destination gateway of the island of the gods and the district is also a destination for international meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE). That’s why proper and international standard infrastructures are needed. “The construction of the southern outer ring road is a necessity,” he concluded.