 42 countries to receive the VoA from today

Image: Double Six Beach last night, still plenty of room, but filling fast. Credit: ST

The government has announced that the VoA (Visa on Arrival) has been extended to 42 countries, which will take effect today, Tuesday 22/3.

“Previously it was 23 countries that could enjoy the VoA coming to Bali but now it is open for 42 countries. The VoA is only available to foreigners landing in Bali and the Riau Islands. Those foreign tourists can leave Indonesia through any exit point, not necessarily through Bali or Riau Islands,” Director of Immigration Traffic at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Amran Aris in a statement quoted from Jakarta, Tuesday (22/3/2022).

The VoA price is IDR 500,000, in accordance with Government Regulation no. 28 of 2019.

In addition, tourists must have a passport that is valid for at least six months, a return ticket or ticket to continue traveling to another country, as well as other documents required by the Covid-19 Task Force.

“Stay Permits originating from VoA Special Tours are Visit Stay Permits (ITK) are granted for a maximum period of 30 days and can be extended only once. The extension of the ITK is given for a period of 30 days and is carried out at the Immigration Office according to the area of ​​residence of the foreigner while in Indonesia.

The Visit Stay Permit from VOA cannot be transferred,” Amran said.

Amran also appealed to foreigners and tourism industry players to cooperate with immigration officials.

The owner or manager of the accommodation is obliged to provide information or data regarding foreigners staying overnight to facilitate the supervision of foreigners.

The list of applicable VoA countries from today.

Argentina

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Brunei Darussalam

Cambodia

Canada

China

Denmark

Philippines

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

India

Holland

Italy

Japan

Laos

Malaysia

Mexico

Myanmar

Norway

Poland

Qatar

New Zealand

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Tunis Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Vietnam